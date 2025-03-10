Most runs in Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra finished as the leading run-scorer of the Champions Trophy 2025. He made 263 runs in four matches.
India's Shreyas Iyer finished as the second-leading run-scorer. He amassed 243 runs in five matches.
England's Ben Duckett made 227 runs in three matches.
England's Joe Root finished fourth with 225 runs in three matches.
India's Virat Kohli finished as the fifth-leading run-scorer of the Champions Trophy. He amassed 218 runs in five matches.
Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran scored 216 runs in three matches.
New Zealand's Tom Latham made 205 runs in five matches.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson scored 200 runs in five games.
