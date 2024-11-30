 Rohit Sharma vs KL Rahul: Stats comparison in Australia in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma has scored 408 runs in 14 Test innings in Australia

KL Rahul has scored 290 runs in 11 Test innings in Australia

Rohit Sharma has a Test average of 31.38 in Australia

KL Rahul has a Test average of 26.36 in Australia

Rohit Sharma has scored 3 fifties in Test cricket in Australia

KL Rahul has scored 1 hundred and 1 fifty in Test cricket in Australia

Rohit Sharma has also registered 1 duck in Test cricket in Australia

KL Rahul has also 1 duck to his name in Tests in Australia

Rohit Sharma has smashed 38 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 47.66 in Tests in Australia

KL Rahul has smashed 29 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 43.47 in Test cricket in Australia

