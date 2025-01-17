 Rohit Sharma vs KL Rahul - First-class cricket stats comparison

Rohit Sharma has scored 9287 runs in 128 first-class matches so far.

KL Rahul has scored 7262 runs in 103 first-class matches.

Rohit Sharma has a batting average of 49.39 in first-class cricket.

KL Rahul averages 42.71 in first-class cricket.

Rohit Sharma has registered 29 centuries and 38 half-centuries in first-class cricket.

KL Rahul has hit 18 centuries and 36 half-centuries in first-class cricket.

In Tests, Rohit Sharma has scored 4301 runs in 67 matches at an average of 40.57.

In Tests, KL Rahul has scored 3257 runs in 58 Test matches at an average of 33.57.

