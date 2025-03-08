Rohit Sharma vs Kane Williamson- Stats comparison after 172 ODIs

After having played 172 ODIs, Rohit Sharma had amassed 6,209 runs to his name.
After 172 ODIs, Kane Williamson has amassed 7224 runs to his name.
In terms of centuries, Rohit had 15 centuries to his name after 172 ODI matches.
As for Kane Williamson, the star batter has hit 15 centuries after 172 ODI as well.
Rohit Sharma had maintained an average of 44.03 after 172 ODI matches.
Kane Williamson has maintained an average of 49.47 runs after 172 ODI matches.
Speaking of half centuries, Rohit Sharma had hit 34 50s after 172 ODIs.
After 172 ODIs, Kane Williamson has hit 47 half centuries.
After 172 ODI matches, Rohit Sharma had registered 11 ducks in his career.
After 172 ODIs, Kane Williamson has 5 ducks to his name in the format.
Next : Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Stats comparison in ICC finals
Click to read more..