 Rohit Sharma vs Kane Williamson- Stats comparison after 172 ODIs

Rohit Sharma vs Kane Williamson- Stats comparison after 172 ODIs

Image Source : Getty

After having played 172 ODIs, Rohit Sharma had amassed 6,209 runs to his name.

Image Source : Getty

After 172 ODIs, Kane Williamson has amassed 7224 runs to his name.

Image Source : Getty

In terms of centuries, Rohit had 15 centuries to his name after 172 ODI matches.

Image Source : Getty

As for Kane Williamson, the star batter has hit 15 centuries after 172 ODI as well.

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma had maintained an average of 44.03 after 172 ODI matches.

Image Source : Getty

Kane Williamson has maintained an average of 49.47 runs after 172 ODI matches.

Image Source : Getty

Speaking of half centuries, Rohit Sharma had hit 34 50s after 172 ODIs.

Image Source : Getty

After 172 ODIs, Kane Williamson has hit 47 half centuries.

Image Source : Getty

After 172 ODI matches, Rohit Sharma had registered 11 ducks in his career.

Image Source : Getty

After 172 ODIs, Kane Williamson has 5 ducks to his name in the format.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: Stats comparison in ICC finals

Click to read more..