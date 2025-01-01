Rohit Sharma vs Jasprit Bumrah - Test captaincy record and stats comparison

Rohit Sharma has captained India in 24 Test matches so far
Jasprit Bumrah has captained the Indian team in 2 Test matches so far
Rohit Sharma has won 12 and lost 9 Test matches as a captain
As a captain, Jasprit Bumrah has won 1 and lost 1 Test match so far
Rohit Sharma has scored 1254 runs in 42 Test innings as a captain
As a Test captain, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 13 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.46
As a captain, Rohit Sharma has a batting average of just 30.58
Jasprit Bumrah has taken a five-wicket haul as a Test captain
Jasprit Bumrah is tipped to succeed Rohit Sharma as India's next Test team captain
