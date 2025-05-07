Rohit Sharma's Test career in numbers

 Rohit Sharma&#039;s Test career in numbers

Rohit Sharma has played 67 Test matches in his career.

Rohit made his Test debut against West Indies in November 2013.

He has scored 4301 runs in the longest format.

Rohit has an average of 40.57 in Test cricket.

The 38-year-old has scored 12 centuries in Test cricket.

He has 18 half-centuries to his name in the longest format.

Rohit also has two wickets to his name in Test cricket. He dismissed Gary Ballance and Mitchell Marsh.

Rohit has the highest score of 212 in Test cricket.

