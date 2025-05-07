 5 Players who can replace Rohit Sharma as opener in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7

He took to Instagram to announce his decision, stating, "I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket."

Rohit was a lynchpin in India's top order

Here is a list of players who can replace Rohit as opener in Tests

1 - Shubman Gill: Gill used to open for India in Tests before he made way for Jaiswal. He can now be back at the top with Jaiswal

2 - KL Rahul: Rahul is India's floater, having played at numerous positions and used to open earlier. He can do that again now

3 - Abhimanyu Easwaran: Easwaran has long been earmarked as India's next opener and might finally get a nod to open now

4 - Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan has been one of the most technically sound Indian batters emerging right now. He can be India's next opener too

5 - Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad can also be a left-field option to replace Rohit as opener in Tests

