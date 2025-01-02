Rohit Sharma's record in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma might have played his last Test match for India. He has 'opted' to rest from India's playing XI for Sydney Test due to poor form. Here's a look at his record in the Test format
Rohit played 67 Tests for India in his illustrious career
The current India skipper scorec 4301 runs at an average of 40.57.
Rohit smashed 12 centuries and 18 fifties in the longest format of the game.
Rohit Sharma smacked 473 fours and 88 sixes in his Test career.
Rohit's best score in Test cricket is 212.
Rohit Sharma has taken 68 catches in the whites for India.
Rohit also bowled quite a bit with the red cherry picking up 2 wickets.
Next : ICC Test bowlers rankings at end of 2024
Click to read more..