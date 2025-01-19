 Rohit Sharma's record in first-class cricket ahead of Ranji trophy return

Rohit Sharma's record in first-class cricket ahead of Ranji trophy return

Rohit Sharma has made himself available for Mumbai's Ranji trophy clash against J&K

He is set to play his first Ranji trophy game after almost 10 years

Here's Rohit's record in first-class cricket ahead of his Ranji trophy return

Rohit has played in 128 FC games

He has 9287 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 49.39

Rohit has struck 29 centuries and 38 half-tons in red-ball format

He has hit 1072 fours and 167 sixes in the longest format

Rohit has a highest score of 309* in FC cricket

