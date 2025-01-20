Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan - Stats comparison after 89 ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 149 wickets in his first 89 ODI matches
Zaheer Khan had taken 132 wickets in his first 89 ODI matches
Jasprit Bumrah has a bowling average of 23.55 and an economy rate of 4.59 in ODI cricket
Zaheer Khan had a bowling average of 26.92 and an economy rate of 4.86 in his first 89 ODI games
Jasprit Bumrah has registered 2 five-wicket hauls and 6 four-wicket hauls so far
Zaheer Khan had registered 6 four-wicket hauls and 0 five-wicket hauls in his first 89 ODI matches
Jasprit Bumrah's best bowling figures of 6 for 19 came against England at The Oval in July 2022
In his first 89 ODIs, Zaheer Khan's best bowling figures of 4 for 19 came against Bangladesh in Dhaka in April 2003
