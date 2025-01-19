India named their 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy, mostly on the expected lines with Rohit Sharma leading the side, Mohammed Shami included and Jasprit Bumrah's selection being subject to fitness. However, there were a couple of surprises and there were as many as six changes from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad. Take a look-
Mohammed Siraj's omission was the biggest surprise. Being part of the Indian team across formats for a few years now, Siraj's snub was the biggest one as he was crucial part of India's World Cup squads in 2023 and in the T20s in 2024
Ishan Kishan hasn't been part of the Indian team since the no-show debacle last year in domestic cricket and lost the annual central contract as well
R Ashwin has retired from international cricket and wasn't in consideration for the ODI side after the World Cup in 2023. Ashwin came into the squad as replacement for Axar Patel
Similarly, Suryakumar Yadav too hasn't been considered for the ODI side since the World Cup in 2023
Shardul Thakur hasn't been in the scheme of things for the national team since his long injury layoff
Prasidh Krishna recently returned to the national setup in the Test squad but wasn't considered for the ODI squad
