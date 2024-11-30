 Rohit Sharma's record in every Border-Gavaskar series

Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25

Rohit missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child

As he is set to return to the field, here is his record in every Border-Gavaskar series

2014-15 away series: 173 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.33. He hit 1 fifty

2018-19 away series: 106 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35.33. He had 1 fifty to his name

2020-21 away series: 129 runs from 4 innings at an average of 32.25. He hit 1 fifty

2023 home series: 242 runs from 6 innings at an average of 40.33. He had 1 century

