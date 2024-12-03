Rohit Sharma's record at every batting position in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma is set to return to the Indian team after missing the first BGT Test due to the birth of his second child
Rohit, who opens the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, might decide to come into the middle order to keep the Rahul-Jaiswal combination intact after a splendid effort by them
Here is Rohit's record at every batting position in Test cricket
Rohit Sharma at No.1 spot: 1226 runs in 29 innings (18 matches) at an average of 43.78. He has 3 tons and 5 half-tons
Rohit Sharma at No.2 spot: He has 1459 runs in 35 innings (24 matches) at an average of 44.21. He has 6 tons and 3 half-tons
Rohit Sharma at No.3 spot: Rohit has 107 runs in 5 innings (4 Tests) at an average of 21.40. He has 1 fifty
Rohit Sharma at No.4 spot: He has made 4 runs in 1 inning at an average of 4.
Rohit Sharma at No.5 spot: Rohit has hit 437 runs in 16 innings (9 matches) at an average of 29.13. He has 3 fifties to his name
Rohit Sharma at No.6 spot: He has made 1037 runs in 25 innings (16 matches) at an average of 54.57. He has 3 tons and 6 half tons
