Rohit Sharma ODI stats vs Pakistan

India captain Rohit Sharma played 19 ODIs against Pakistan.
In these 19 ODIs, the 37-year-old has scored 873 runs.
Rohit averages 51.35 against Pakistan in ODIs.
Rohit has a strike rate of 92.38 against Pakistan in ODIs.
Rohit hit two centuries and eight half-centuries in 19 ODIs against Pakistan.
Rohit's highest ODI score against Pakistan is 140 runs.
Rohit has hit 78 boundaries and 26 sixes against Pakistan in ODIs.
