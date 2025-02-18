 Rohit Sharma ODI stats vs Pakistan

India captain Rohit Sharma played 19 ODIs against Pakistan.

In these 19 ODIs, the 37-year-old has scored 873 runs.

Rohit averages 51.35 against Pakistan in ODIs.

Rohit has a strike rate of 92.38 against Pakistan in ODIs.

Rohit hit two centuries and eight half-centuries in 19 ODIs against Pakistan.

Rohit's highest ODI score against Pakistan is 140 runs.

Rohit has hit 78 boundaries and 26 sixes against Pakistan in ODIs.

