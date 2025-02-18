Why are West Indies and Sri Lanka not part of the Champions Trophy 2025?

Pakistan are hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996 and qualified as the host for the eight-team Champions Trophy. The qualification criteria was the ODI World Cup 2023 standings and hence, a few teams were able to sneak in and some missed out
Sri Lanka, the co-champions of the 2002 edition of the Champions Trophy managed to win just two matches in the ODI World Cup 2023
After winning back-to-back games against the Netherlands and England, Sri Lanka were well on course to sealing a spot in the top eight but ended up losing all of their remaining games against Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India and New Zealand
Despite being as poor as Sri Lanka in the 50-over tournament a year and a half ago, Bangladesh did enough to finish in the top eight in the World Cup 2023 log. The clincher was the head-to-head against Sri Lanka as Bangladesh pipped the Asian rivals on NRR despite having the same number of points
West Indies didn't feature in the 2023 ODI World Cup after not getting through the qualifiers, hence, are not part of the Champions Trophy. With the ODI World Cup set to expand back to 14 teams from 10, the two-time champions will have an opportunity to play the tournament in 2027
England escaped narrowly after staring down the barrel following five consecutive losses in the ODI World Cup 2023. However, two quality wins against the Netherlands and Pakistan in the final two group stage matches meant that England finished with six points in the seventh position to confirm their spot in the Champions Trophy
Afghanistan were the surprise package of the ODI World Cup 2023 having beaten three full-member nations including Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka among their four wins and almost got the better of Australia if not for a Glenn Maxwell special. Afghanistan will be playing for the first time in the Champions Trophy
It is an eight-team tournament with India, Pakistan, England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh set to compete in two groups of four each with two teams set to advance through to the semis from each group. It is a concise 15-game tournament and even one defeat can prove to be fateful
