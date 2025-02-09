Rohit Sharma breaks world record in ODI cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma has shattered a world record in ODI cricket
Rohit slammed a sensational hundred in the second ODI against England in Cuttack
The Indian skipper stormed back in form with his 32nd ODI ton, putting behind his poor Test form
Rohit has now shattered the world record for most centuries hit by a player after turning 30 in ODIs
This was his 22nd ton in the format after turning 30
Rohit has surpassed former Sri Lankan batters Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya, both of who had hit 21 centuries each after 30 in ODIs
Kumar Sangakkara is next with 19 ODI tons after turning 30
For India, Sachin Tendulkar is behind Rohit with 15 ODI centuries after turning 30
