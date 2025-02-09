India captain Rohit Sharma hit 119 runs in his last ODI game against England in Cuttack.
In his second last match, Rohit made only two against England in Nagpur.
In his third last ODI match, Rohit made 35 runs against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Rohit made 64 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in his fourth last ODI match.
The Hitman, as he is popularly known, Rohit made 58 runs in his fifth last ODI match in Colombo.
Rohit made 47 runs against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final - it was his sixth last ODI match.
The captain also made 47 runs in the ODI World Cup semis against New Zealand. It was his seventh last ODI match.
He made 61 runs against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. It was his eighth last ODI match.
Rohit made 40 against South Africa at Eden Gardens, which was his ninth last ODI match.
The Hitman departed for four against Sri Lanka at Wankhede - his 10th last ODI game.
