Rohit Sharma batting at No 6 after almost six years, didn't have great returns as he was dismissed for 3 and 6 in the two innings by Scott Boland and his counterpart Pat Cummins respectively
Image Source : Getty
Overall, however, Rohit has a great record at No 6, the position where he began his Test career for India before moving to the opening spot
Image Source : AP
Overall, Rohit has batted in 27 innings in Test cricket at No 6 and has 1,046 runs to his name at an average of 49.8 (with his average dropping below 50 at that batting number for the first time)
Image Source : Getty
Rohit slammed his maiden ton on debut against the West Indies batting at No 6 and overall has three centuries and six fifties batting in the middle order at that position
Image Source : BCCI/File
In 27 innings at No 6 in Tests, Rohit has 11 single-digit scores to his name including a couple of ducks. Two single-digit scores out of those 11 have come in this Test only
Image Source : Getty
Rohit Sharma's scores in Test cricket at No 6 - 177, 111*, 0, 28, 6, 43, 6, 32, 0, 2, 23, 1, 35, 68*, 2, 82, 51*, 102*, 65, 50*, 47, 37, 1, 63*, 5, 3, 6
Image Source : Getty
Rohit Sharma's time as captain and a batter in the Indian Test team seems to be running out and the Adelaide Test and the way it has transpired, India will need to take a call regarding his future in the format quickly because this loss almost puts dent on their WTC final qualification chances as well
Image Source : Getty
Next : Travis Head record against India - When Rohit Sharma is captain vs others