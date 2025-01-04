Rishabh Pant vs Sunil Gavaskar - Stats comparison after 43 Tests

Rishabh Pant has scored 2948 runs in his first 43 Test matches
Sunil Gavaskar had scored 4240 runs in his first 43 Test matches
Rishabh Pant has a batting average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 73.62 in his first 43 Tests
Sunil Gavaskar had a batting average of 56.53 in his first 43 Tests
Rishabh Pant has registered 6 centuries and 15 fifties in Tests so far
Sunil Gavaskar had recorded 18 centuries and 17 fifties in his first 43 Tests
Rishabh Pant has smashed 73 sixes and registered 3 ducks in Tests
Sunil Gavaskar recorded 6 ducks in his first 43 Tests (82 innings)
