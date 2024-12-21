 Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Stats comparison after 41 Tests

Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Stats comparison after 41 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Rishabh Pant has played 41 Test matches so far, Dhoni retired after 90 Tests

Image Source : Getty

Pant has made 2789 runs in 41 Tests (71 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Dhoni had scored 2265 runs in 41 Tests (63 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Pant has hit his runs at an average of 42.25

Image Source : Getty

Dhoni's runs in his first 41 Tests came at an average of 41.18

Image Source : Getty

Pant has hit 6 centuries and 14 half-tons so far

Image Source : Getty

Dhoni had hit 3 hundreds and 17 fifties in his first 41 games

Image Source : Getty

Pant has been dismissed for duck 3 times so far

Image Source : Getty

Dhoni had bagged 3 ducks in his first 41 games

Image Source : Getty

Next : 8 cricketers to bag a duck and score hundred in same Test in WTC 2023-25

Click to read more..