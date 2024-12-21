Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni: Stats comparison after 41 Tests

Rishabh Pant has played 41 Test matches so far, Dhoni retired after 90 Tests
Pant has made 2789 runs in 41 Tests (71 innings)
Dhoni had scored 2265 runs in 41 Tests (63 innings)
Pant has hit his runs at an average of 42.25
Dhoni's runs in his first 41 Tests came at an average of 41.18
Pant has hit 6 centuries and 14 half-tons so far
Dhoni had hit 3 hundreds and 17 fifties in his first 41 games
Pant has been dismissed for duck 3 times so far
Dhoni had bagged 3 ducks in his first 41 games
