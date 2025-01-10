 Rishabh Pant vs Kumar Sangakkara - Stats comparison after 43 Tests

Rishabh Pant scored 2948 runs at an average of 42.11 after 43 Tests

Kumar Sangakkara scored 3249 runs at an average of 48.49 after 43 Tests

Pant has so far scored 6 centuries and 15 fifties after 43 Tests

Sangakkara scored 6 centuries and 18 fifties after 43 Tests

Pant's highest score after 43 Tests so far is 159*

Sangakkara's highest score after 43 Tests was 270

Pant has taken 149 catches as wicketkeeper so far after 43 Tests

Sangakkara took 107 catches as wicketekeeper after 43 Tests

Pant has affected 15 stumpings so far in 43 Tests

Sangakkara affected 14 stumpings in his first 43 Tests.

