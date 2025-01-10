 KL Rahul vs Samson vs Pant - ODI stats comparison ahead of Champions Trophy

KL Rahul vs Samson vs Pant - ODI stats comparison ahead of Champions Trophy

Image Source : Getty

KL Rahul has scored 2851 runs in 72 ODI innings so far

Image Source : Getty

Sanju Samson has scored 510 runs in 14 ODI innings so far

Image Source : Getty

Rishabh Pant has scored 871 runs in 27 ODI innings so far

Image Source : Getty

KL Rahul has a batting average of 49.15 and a strike rate of 86.56 in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Sanju Samson has a batting average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60 in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Rishabh Pant has a batting average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 106.21 in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

KL Rahul has registered 7 centuries and 18 fifties in ODI cricket so far

Image Source : Getty

Sanju Samson has registered 1 century and 3 fifties in ODI cricket so far

Image Source : Getty

Rishabh Pant has registered 1 century and 5 fifties in ODI cricket so far

Image Source : Getty

Next : Highest Test bowling ratings since 2000, Bumrah joins legendary list

Click to read more..