KL Rahul vs Samson vs Pant - ODI stats comparison ahead of Champions Trophy

KL Rahul has scored 2851 runs in 72 ODI innings so far
Sanju Samson has scored 510 runs in 14 ODI innings so far
Rishabh Pant has scored 871 runs in 27 ODI innings so far
KL Rahul has a batting average of 49.15 and a strike rate of 86.56 in ODIs
Sanju Samson has a batting average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60 in ODIs
Rishabh Pant has a batting average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 106.21 in ODIs
KL Rahul has registered 7 centuries and 18 fifties in ODI cricket so far
Sanju Samson has registered 1 century and 3 fifties in ODI cricket so far
Rishabh Pant has registered 1 century and 5 fifties in ODI cricket so far
