 Rishabh Pant vs Adam Gilchrist: Stats comparison after 43 Test matches

Rishabh Pant has played 43 Tests, Gilchrist featured in 96 Tests

Pant has made 2948 runs in 43 Tests

Gilchrist had made 2897 runs in his first 43 Test matches

Pant has an average of 42.11 in 75 innings

Gilchrist hit his runs in the first 43 Tests at 59.12 average in 61 innings

Pant has six centuries and 15 fifties to his name

Gilchrist had hit eight tons and 16 half-tons in his first 43 games

Pant has scored his runs at a strike rate of 73.62

Gilchrist made his runs in his first 43 Tests at a strike rate of 82.53

