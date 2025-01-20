Rishabh Pant's record as captain in IPL

Pant will lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025
He has led Delhi Capitals before from 2021 to 2024 IPL seasons for three years. He missed 2023 edition due to injury.
Pant led Delhi Capitals in 43 matches in three seasons
As captain, Pant led the Delhi franchise to 24 wins.
Delhi Capitals lost 19 matches under his captaincy.
In Pant's leadership, DC made it to the playoffs only once, in IPL 2021, but couldn't qualify for the final.
Next : Nitish at No.7, NO Bishnoi-Sundar - India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I vs England
Click to read more..