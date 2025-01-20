 Rishabh Pant's record as captain in IPL

Rishabh Pant's record as captain in IPL

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Pant will lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

He has led Delhi Capitals before from 2021 to 2024 IPL seasons for three years. He missed 2023 edition due to injury.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Pant led Delhi Capitals in 43 matches in three seasons

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

As captain, Pant led the Delhi franchise to 24 wins.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals lost 19 matches under his captaincy.

Image Source : Getty

In Pant's leadership, DC made it to the playoffs only once, in IPL 2021, but couldn't qualify for the final.

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : Nitish at No.7, NO Bishnoi-Sundar - India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I vs England

Click to read more..