 Nitish at No.7, NO Bishnoi-Sundar - India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I vs England

Image Source : Getty

1. Abhishek Sharma will open an innings for India

Image Source : Getty

2. Sanju Samson will don the wicketkeeping gloves and will open alongside Abhishek Sharma

Image Source : Getty

3. Tilak Varma will start in the no.3 position after impressive show against South Africa

Image Source : Getty

4. Suryakumar Yadav (captain)

Image Source : Getty

5. Hardik Pandya

Image Source : Getty

6. Rinku Singh will play in the no.6 role as a finisher

Image Source : Getty

7. Nitish Reddy is set to return to the T20Is and will play as a batting all-rounder

Image Source : Getty

8. New vice-captain Axar Patel will start ahead of Washington Sundar

Image Source : Getty

9. Arshdeep Singh

Image Source : Getty

10. Making his long-awaited injury return, Mohammed Shami will start ahead of Harshit Rana

Image Source : Getty

11. In-form Varun Chakravarthy will start ahead of Ravi Bishnoi

Image Source : Getty

