Nitish at No.7, NO Bishnoi-Sundar - India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I vs England

1. Abhishek Sharma will open an innings for India
2. Sanju Samson will don the wicketkeeping gloves and will open alongside Abhishek Sharma
3. Tilak Varma will start in the no.3 position after impressive show against South Africa
4. Suryakumar Yadav (captain)
5. Hardik Pandya
6. Rinku Singh will play in the no.6 role as a finisher
7. Nitish Reddy is set to return to the T20Is and will play as a batting all-rounder
8. New vice-captain Axar Patel will start ahead of Washington Sundar
9. Arshdeep Singh
10. Making his long-awaited injury return, Mohammed Shami will start ahead of Harshit Rana
11. In-form Varun Chakravarthy will start ahead of Ravi Bishnoi
Next : Jasprit Bumrah vs Zaheer Khan - Stats comparison after 89 ODIs
Click to read more..