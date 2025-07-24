Rishabh Pant's record against England in Tests

 Rishabh Pant&#039;s record against England in Tests

Rishabh Pant has played a total of 16 Test matches against England, where he has scored 1,243 runs.

In those 16 Tests, Pant has maintained an average of 47.80 runs.

Rishabh Pant has maintained a strike rate of 75.83 in the 16 Test matches that he has played against England.

Rishabh Pant has been dismissed on a duck once in 16 Tests against England.

In the 16 Test matches, Pant has hit five centuries.

Pant has hit six half-centuries in the 16 Tests that he has played against England.

Rishabh Pant's highest Test score against England is 146.

