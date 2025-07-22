Indian batsmen with less Test centuries than Liam Dawson in first-class cricket

Liam Dawson, the experienced bowling all-rounder, has been called up by England in Tests after a gap of eight years. Dawson has forced the selectors to look at him across all formats with consistent performances in domestic cricket and will now be playing the Manchester Test against India as a spinner, who has 18 FC hundreds to his name. Here's a look at Indian batsmen with fewer Test hundreds than Dawson's first-class numbers-

Image Source : Getty