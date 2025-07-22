Indian batsmen with less Test centuries than Liam Dawson in first-class cricket
Liam Dawson, the experienced bowling all-rounder, has been called up by England in Tests after a gap of eight years. Dawson has forced the selectors to look at him across all formats with consistent performances in domestic cricket and will now be playing the Manchester Test against India as a spinner, who has 18 FC hundreds to his name. Here's a look at Indian batsmen with fewer Test hundreds than Dawson's first-class numbers-
Dilip Vengsarkar - 17 (in 185 innings)
VVS Laxman - 17 (in 225 innings)
Sourav Ganguly - 16 (in 188 innings)
Gundappa Viswanath - 14 (in 155 innings)
Rohit Sharma - 12 (in 116 innings)
Ajinkya Rahane - 12 (in 144 innings)
KL Rahul - 10 (in 107 innings)
Gautam Gambhir - 9 (in 104 innings)
Shubman Gill - 8 (in 65 innings)
Rishabh Pant - 8 (in 81 innings)
