Mitch Owen became 3rd Australian to score a fifty on debut, but do you know how many Indians have achieved it?

Mitch Owen after a whirlwind 8-9 months in T20 cricket following his exploits in the BBL final for the Hobart Hurricanes, earned his maiden call-up for Australia and smashed a fifty on his debut against the West Indies and ended up winning the Player of the Match award
Owen became only the third Australian batter to score a fifty on his T20I fifty and also picked a wicket with the ball as he made a winning start to his career for his country at the highest level
Ricky Ponting was the first one to do it, scoring an unbeaten 98 off just 55 balls against New Zealand back in 2005, which still remains the highest score by a debutant in T20Is among full-member nations. David Warner did it same four years later in 2009 against South Africa at the MCG
For India, just two batters have achieved the feat. Ajinkya Rahane was the one to do it, back in 2011 when he smashed a 39-ball 61 against England in Manchester on his T20I debut.
Rahane began well but didn't have a long T20 career at the highest level for India. India ended up losing that game as well.
Ishan Kishan was the second and the only other Indian batter to score a fifty on his T20I debut in 2021 against England
Kishan smashed a 32-ball 56 and, alongside skipper Virat Kohli (73), helped India win the Ahmedabad T20I against England
