Retired U19 World Cup batchmates of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli represented India at the U19 World Cup 2008
Saurabh Tiwary announced his retirement in February 2024
Imad Wasim recently announced his retirement after representing Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Trent Boult retired from T20Is after playing for New Zealand at the Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Siddarth Kaul recently announced his retirement from India cricket. He may well continue to play overseas
Though Ahmed Shehzad has not announced his international retirement yet, he has retired from the PSL and is highly unlikely to play for Pakistan again
Tm Southee retired from Test cricket on December 17 after playing against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton
Ravindra Jadeja announced his T20I retirement after India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign ended in West Indies
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne retired from all forms of international cricket in March 2022
