Australia (8/10) - Australia played nine Tests this year winning six, losing two and drew 1
Bangladesh (2/10) - Bangladesh played 10 Test matches in 2024 but they won only 3 matches and lost 7
England (6/10) - England won nine and lost 8 Test matches in 17 outings this year.
India (5.5/10) - India won 8, lost 6 and drew 1 out of 15 Test matches in 2024
New Zealand (5/10) - New Zealand played 12 Tests in 2024 winning and losing 6 each.
Pakistan (1.5/10) - Pakistan managed to win only 2 Tests out of 7 in 2024.
South Africa (7.5/10) - South Africa won six, dew 1 and lost 3 Tests in 2024.
Sri Lanka (7/10) - Sri Lanka won six and lost four Test matches in 2024
West Indies (2/10) - West Indies won 2 out of nine Test matches in 2024 and drew one of them as well.
