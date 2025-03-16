RCB's best Playing XI for IPL 2025

1 - Phil Salt: After doing the job for KKR, Phil Salt is set to open for his new team RCB in IPL 2025
2 - Virat Kohli: Talismanic batter Kohli is set to join him at the top of the order in season 18
3 - Rajat Patidar: Newly-appointed captain Patidar will have work cut out as he will carry loads of expectations
4 - Devdutt Padikkal: Former LSG batter Padikkal can be used as an impact sub with pacer Rasikh Salam
5 - Liam Livingstone: England all-rounder will be making his RCB debut and will be a key figure for them
6 - Jitesh Sharma: Young wicketkeeper batter Jitesh will give power in the middle order as he did for Punjab Kings
7 - Tim David: Hard-hitting all-rounder Tim David might pip another hitter Jacob Bethell into the finishing role
8 - Krunal Pandya: Former LSG star Pandya is set to share the all-round workloads in RCB
9 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The swing king will be key to RCB's bowling plans in IPL 2025
10 - Yash Dayal: Left-arm speedster Yash will be looking to build from his impressive 2024 season
11 - Josh Hazlewood: RCB will be hoping that Hazlewood stays fit as he is a key member in the RCB setup too
12 - Suyash Sharma: Leg spinner Suyash is set to hold the spin department alongside Krunal, Livingstone and David
