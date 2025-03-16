 List of titles Mumbai Indians won in WPL and IPL

List of titles Mumbai Indians won in WPL and IPL

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians won the WPL 2025 after beating Delhi Capitals in the final

MI clinched their second title in WPL after being the winners in 2023 too

Here is a list of titles won by MI in IPL and WPL

IPL 2013: Rohit Sharma's MI defeated MS Dhoni-led CSK in the final to win their first title

IPL 2015: MI yet again outclassed CSK in the final to take their second crown

IPL 2017: Keeping the winning streak in odd years intact, MI defeated Dhoni-starrer RPS in the 2017 final

IPL 2019: MI got the better of CSK yet again after winning the final by a run

IPL 2020: MI defended their IPL crown with a win over Delhi Capitals in the final

WPL 2023: Harmanpreet's MI won the inaugural WPL in 2023 by beating Delhi Capitals in the final

WPL 2025: Harman's MI made it a double delight by beating DC again in the final for their second WPL crown

Mumbai Indians have also won the new defunct Champions League T20 twice - one each in 2011 and 2013

