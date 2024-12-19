Ravichandran Ashwin vs Anil Kumble: Stats comparison in Test cricket

Ashwin played 106 Test matches in his career and picked up 537 wickets.
Kumble played 132 matches in his Test career and picked 619 wickets.
Ashwin's bowling average in Tests is 24
Kumble's bowling average in Tests is 29.65
Ashwin picked five-wicket haul 37 times and picked 10-wicket match haul 8 times
Kumble picked five-wicket haul 35 times and picked 10-wicket match haul 8 times
Ashwin's best bowling figures in Tests is 7/59 and his strike rate is 50.7
Kumble's best bowling bowling figures in Tests is 10/74 and his strike rate is 65.9
Ashwin scored 3503 runs in 151 innings with bat scoring 6 centuries and 14 fifties.
Kumble scored 2506 runs in 173 innings with bat scoring 1 century and 5 fifties.
Next : Ashwin's record under 6 Test captains; feat 293 wickets for Kohli
Click to read more..