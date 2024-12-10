 Ravi Ashwin vs Washington Sundar: Stats comparison after 7 Tests

Ashwin picked up 43 wickets after 7 Tests

Sundar has picked up 24 wickets so far after 7 Tests

Ashwin's bowling average after 7 Tests was 26.83

Sundar's bowling average after 7 Tests is 23.91

Ashwin picked 4 five-wicket hauls after 7 Tests

Sundar has picked 1 five-wicket haul after 7 Tests

Ashwin scored 321 runs after 7 Tests at an average of 35.66

Sundar has so far scored 387 runs in 7 Tests at an average of 48.37

Ashwin smacked a century and a fifty each after 7 Tests

Sundar has so far scored three fifties and zero centuries after 7 Tests

