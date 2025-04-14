 Priyansh Arya vs Angrish Raghuvanshi: IPL stats comparison after 5 innings

Priyansh Arya has played 5 IPL matches till now. Raghuvanshi has featured in 15 IPL matches

Priyansh has scored 194 runs in his first five innings

Raghuvanshi made 118 runs in his first five innings

Priyansh has an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 220.45

Raghuvanshi averaged 23.60 in his first five innings. His strike rate was 161.64

Priyansh hit a century against CSK in IPL 2025

Raghuvanshi had a fifty to his name in his first five innings

Priyansh has hit 17 fours and 15 sixes so far

Raghuvanshi hit 13 fours and 5 sixes in his first five innings

