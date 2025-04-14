Priyansh Arya has played 5 IPL matches till now. Raghuvanshi has featured in 15 IPL matches
Priyansh has scored 194 runs in his first five innings
Raghuvanshi made 118 runs in his first five innings
Priyansh has an average of 38.80 and a strike rate of 220.45
Raghuvanshi averaged 23.60 in his first five innings. His strike rate was 161.64
Priyansh hit a century against CSK in IPL 2025
Raghuvanshi had a fifty to his name in his first five innings
Priyansh has hit 17 fours and 15 sixes so far
Raghuvanshi hit 13 fours and 5 sixes in his first five innings
