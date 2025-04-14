 Glenn Maxwell vs Andre Russell - Stats comparison after 133 IPL matches

In 133 IPL matches, Glenn Maxwell has scored 2771 runs to his name.

Andre Russell has scored 2501 runs in 133 IPL matches.

In 133 IPL matches, Maxwell had taken 37 wickets to his name.

As for Russell, the star all-rounder has taken 120 wickets in 133 IPL matches.

Glenn Maxwell had maintained an average of 24.96 runs in 133 IPL matches.

As for Andre Russell, the all-rounder has maintained an average of 28.10 runs in 133 IPL matches.

Glenn Maxwell had hit 160 sixes in 133 IPL matches.

Andre Russell, on the other hand has hit 210 sixes in 133 IPL matches.

In 133 IPL matches, Glenn Maxwell had maintained a bowling economy of 8.28.

As for Andre Russell, the star all-rounder has maintained an economy of 9.44.

