Prithvi Shaw vs Shubman Gill - Stats comparison after 5 Test matches

Prithvi Shaw scored 339 runs after playing 5 Tests for India
Shubman Gill scored 352 runs after five Test matches for India
Prithvi Shaw's batting average after 5 Tests is 42.37.
Gill's batting average after 5 Tests was 39.11
Shaw scored 1 century and 2 fifties in five Tests.
Gill scored three fifties and zero centuries in five Tests.
Shaw's best score after first five Tests is 134.
Gill's best score after five Tests was 91
Shaw registered 1 duck in five Test matches.
Gill also registered 1 duck in five Test matches.
