 Prithvi Shaw vs Shubman Gill - Stats comparison after 5 Test matches

Prithvi Shaw vs Shubman Gill - Stats comparison after 5 Test matches

Image Source : Getty

Prithvi Shaw scored 339 runs after playing 5 Tests for India

Image Source : Getty

Shubman Gill scored 352 runs after five Test matches for India

Image Source : Getty

Prithvi Shaw's batting average after 5 Tests is 42.37.

Image Source : Getty

Gill's batting average after 5 Tests was 39.11

Image Source : Getty

Shaw scored 1 century and 2 fifties in five Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Gill scored three fifties and zero centuries in five Tests.

Image Source : Getty

Shaw's best score after first five Tests is 134.

Image Source : Getty

Gill's best score after five Tests was 91

Image Source : Getty

Shaw registered 1 duck in five Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Gill also registered 1 duck in five Test matches.

Image Source : Getty

Next : 8 Indians from 36 all-out who will not play pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Click to read more..