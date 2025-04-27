 Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi has 48 wickets, the most, for LSG Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi has 48 wickets, the most, for LSG

Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi has 48 wickets, the most, for LSG

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan has 62 wickets for GT

Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh has 87 wickets for Punjab

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra has 106 scalps for Delhi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Yuzvendra Chahal 139 wickets for RCB

Chennai Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo has 140 scalps for CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 157 wickets for SRH

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah has 174 wickets for MI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine has 187 wickets for KKR

