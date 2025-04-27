Lucknow Super Giants: Ravi Bishnoi has 48 wickets, the most, for LSG
Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan has 62 wickets for GT
Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh has 87 wickets for Punjab
Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra has 106 scalps for Delhi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Yuzvendra Chahal 139 wickets for RCB
Chennai Super Kings: Dwayne Bravo has 140 scalps for CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 157 wickets for SRH
Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah has 174 wickets for MI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine has 187 wickets for KKR
