 Players with most T20 centuries before turning 25

Unmukt Chand: Former India batter Unmukt had slammed three centuries before turning 25

Harry Brook: England batter Brook has also hit three tons before turning 25

Babar Azam: Former Pakistan captain Babar had three T20 centuries to his name before turning 25

Ahmed Shehzad: Ex-Pakistan batter Shehzad had also slammed three tons in the format before turning 25

Tilak Varma: India youngster Tilak has 4 T20 tons and is only 22 currently

Glenn Phillips: New Zealand all-rounder Phillips had also hit 4 tons in the format before turning 25

Shubman Gill: India star Gill has scored six centuries and is now over 25

Abhishek Sharma: 24-year-old Abhishek has six centuries to his name as well

