 U19 World Cup teammates of Abhishek Sharma to play for India

Abhishek Sharma is in sizzling form in T20Is for India having already played 17 matches. Here's the list of his U19 WC teammates who are playing for India

Prithvi Shaw has played 5 Tests, 6 ODIs and 1 T20I so far in his career

Shubman Gill has played 32 Tests, 47 ODIs and 21 T20Is for India so far.

Riyan Parag has so far played 1 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India.

Shivam Mavi played six T20Is for India picking up seven wickets.

Arshdeep Singh has played 8 ODIs and 63 T20Is for India so far.

