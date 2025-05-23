Players with most runs in men's Test cricket history

 Players with most runs in men&#039;s Test cricket history

9. Shivnarine Chanderpaul: 11,867 runs in 164 Test matches

8. Brian Lara: 11,953 in 131 Test matches

7. Kumar Sangakkara: 12,400 in 134 Test matches

6. Alastair Cook: 12,472 runs in 161 Test matches

5. Joe Root: 13,006 runs in 153 Test matches

4. Rahul Dravid: 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches

3. Jacques Kallis: 13,289 runs in 166 Test matches

2. Ricky Ponting: 13,378 runs in 168 Test matches

1. Sachin Tendulkar: 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches

