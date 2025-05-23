Fastest to 13,000 Test runs; Joe Root breaks world record

Joe Root, who required 28 runs to complete 13,000 runs in Tests, achieved the milestone against Zimbabwe on Day 1 of the four-day Test. Root achieved the landmark in his 153rd Test and 279th innings
Image Source : Getty
Root became the fastest to achieve the landmark in terms of number of matches (153), surpassing Jacques Kallis, who held the record. Root got out soon after for just 34 but did get to the milestone
Image Source : Getty
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 159 matches
Image Source : Getty
Rahul Dravid (India) - 160 matches
Image Source : Getty
Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 162 matches
Image Source : Getty
Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 163 matches
Image Source : Getty
While Root leads the leaderboard in terms of matches, he is at the last in terms of innings, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the pack. Tendulkar achieved the landmark in 266 innings, followed by Kallis (269), Ponting (275) and Dravid (277)
Image Source : Getty
Next : Players to play for both RCB and SRH in IPL