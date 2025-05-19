Players to hit 1000th six of season in each IPL edition

1000 sixes were completed in IPL 2025 during the GT vs DC clash. This is only the fourth time that a season has witnessed 1000 or more sixes. Let's see which players hit the milestone 1000th six:
IPL 2022 - Liam Livingstone
Liam Livingstone was playing for Punjab Kings in 2022 and smacked Romario Shepherd of SRH for a six in the 15th over to smack 1000th six of the season
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans smashed Harshal Patel of RCB for a six in the 19th over during the 198-run chase.
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals smashed Rasikh Salam of Delhi Capitals for a six in the 13th over in the 222-run chase in the 56th match of the season.
After the 2023 season, Shubman Gill yet again was lucky to hit the 1000th six of the season, off Vipraj Nigam in the DC vs GT clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
