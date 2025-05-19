 6 Retained players who could be released ahead of IPL 2026

6 Retained players who could be released ahead of IPL 2026

Image Source : Getty

Ramandeep Singh (KKR) was retained for Rs 4 crore. He scored only 34 runs in 6 innings at an average of 8.5

Image Source : Getty

Mayank Yadav (LSG) was retained for Rs 11 crore. He joined the team late due to injury, played two matches and again got injured

Image Source : AP

Shimron Hetmyer (RR) was retained for Rs 11 crore. He scored only 227 runs in 12 innings with only one fifty.

Image Source : Getty

Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) was retained for Rs 11 crore. He picked only 9 wickets in 10 matches and conceded runs at an economy of 10.41.

Image Source : Getty

Shahrukh Khan (GT) was retained for Rs 4 crore. He scored only 90 runs in 8 innings and didn't get many balls to face too.

Image Source : Getty

Mohsin Khan (LSG) was retained for Rs 4 crore but he got ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Image Source : Getty

Next : KL Rahul vs Babar Azam: Stats after 8000 T20 runs

Click to read more..