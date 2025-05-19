6 Retained players who could be released ahead of IPL 2026

Ramandeep Singh (KKR) was retained for Rs 4 crore. He scored only 34 runs in 6 innings at an average of 8.5
Mayank Yadav (LSG) was retained for Rs 11 crore. He joined the team late due to injury, played two matches and again got injured
Shimron Hetmyer (RR) was retained for Rs 11 crore. He scored only 227 runs in 12 innings with only one fifty.
Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) was retained for Rs 11 crore. He picked only 9 wickets in 10 matches and conceded runs at an economy of 10.41.
Shahrukh Khan (GT) was retained for Rs 4 crore. He scored only 90 runs in 8 innings and didn't get many balls to face too.
Mohsin Khan (LSG) was retained for Rs 4 crore but he got ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
