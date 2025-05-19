KL Rahul vs Babar Azam: Stats after 8000 T20 runs

KL Rahul scored 8000 T20 runs in his 224th inning (237 matches)
Babar Azam made his 8000 runs in the format in his 218th inning (227 matches)
Rahul has an average of 42.74 in T20s
Babar scored his 8000 T20 runs at an average of 44.69
Rahul has a strike rate of 136.53
Babar had a strike rate of 128.29 at the time of scoring 8000 runs in T20s
Rahul has hit 7 centuries and 68 fifties in T20s
Babar had 7 tons and 67 half-tons when he got to his 8000 T20 runs
Rahul has bagged 10 ducks in his career so far
Babar was dismissed on duck 14 times at the time of getting to 8000 T20 runs
