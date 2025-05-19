Players to score all their runs in boundaries in an IPL innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi joins elite list

Vaibhav Suryavanshi got off to yet another video game start for the Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Sunday, smashing 40 off just 15 balls, chasing 220. Suryavanshi scored all 40 runs through boundaries, which was the second highest score in IPL doing that. Take a look at the full list-
Image Source : Getty
Sunil Narine (KKR vs GL) - 42 off 17 (9 fours, 1 six) - Kolkata, 2017
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Sanath Jayasuriya (MI vs Deccan) - 36 off 15 (6 fours, 2 sixes) - Hyderabad, 2008
Image Source : Getty (File)
Naman Ojha (SRH vs KKR) - 26 off 23 (5 fours, 1 six) - Kolkata, 2014
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR vs DC) - 26 off 13 (5 fours, 1 six) - Delhi, 2025
Image Source : Getty
Quinton de Kock (DD vs CSK) - 24 off 16 (3 fours, 2 sixes) - Delhi, 2014
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Tim David (RCB vs CSK) - 22* off 8 (1 four, 3 sixes) - Chennai, 2025
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Shahid Afridi (Deccan vs CSK) - 20 off 6 (2 fours, 2 sixes) - Chennai, 2008
Image Source : Getty (File)
Suresh Raina (CSK vs MI) - 20 off 12 (2 fours, 2 sixes) - Port Elizabeth, 2009
Image Source : Getty
Chris Gayle (RCB vs KXIP) - 20 off 12 (2 fours, 2 sixes) - Dubai, 2014
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
Next : List of temporary replacements in IPL 2025