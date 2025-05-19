 Players to score all their runs in boundaries in an IPL innings, Vaibhav Suryavanshi joins elite list

Vaibhav Suryavanshi got off to yet another video game start for the Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Sunday, smashing 40 off just 15 balls, chasing 220. Suryavanshi scored all 40 runs through boundaries, which was the second highest score in IPL doing that. Take a look at the full list-

Sunil Narine (KKR vs GL) - 42 off 17 (9 fours, 1 six) - Kolkata, 2017

Sanath Jayasuriya (MI vs Deccan) - 36 off 15 (6 fours, 2 sixes) - Hyderabad, 2008

Naman Ojha (SRH vs KKR) - 26 off 23 (5 fours, 1 six) - Kolkata, 2014

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR vs DC) - 26 off 13 (5 fours, 1 six) - Delhi, 2025

Quinton de Kock (DD vs CSK) - 24 off 16 (3 fours, 2 sixes) - Delhi, 2014

Tim David (RCB vs CSK) - 22* off 8 (1 four, 3 sixes) - Chennai, 2025

Shahid Afridi (Deccan vs CSK) - 20 off 6 (2 fours, 2 sixes) - Chennai, 2008

Suresh Raina (CSK vs MI) - 20 off 12 (2 fours, 2 sixes) - Port Elizabeth, 2009

Chris Gayle (RCB vs KXIP) - 20 off 12 (2 fours, 2 sixes) - Dubai, 2014

