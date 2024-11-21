 Perth Stadium Test records and numbers - Labuschagne's highest score, Shami's best figures

Highest team score - 598 for 4 (declared) by Australia vs West Indies in November 2022

Lowest team score - 89 for 10 by Pakistan vs Australia in December 2023

Most runs - 519 runs in 6 innings by Marnus Labuschagne

Most wickets - 27 wickets in 8 innings by Nathan Lyon

Highest individual score - 204 off 350 balls vs West Indies in December 2022

Best bowling figures - 6 for 56 by Mohammed Shami vs Australia in December 2018

The average first innings score at Optus Stadium is 456 with teams batting first winning all 4 Test matches played here

