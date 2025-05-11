No Kohli, Rohit; Gill new Test captain? India's predicted squad for England series

 No Kohli, Rohit; Gill new Test captain? India&#039;s predicted squad for England series

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format on May 7 and reportedly, Virat Kohli too wants to discontinue in red-ball cricket. Even though BCCI is still urging Kohli to reconsider his decision, but in all likelihood, India will be without either of them for the England tour as the Test team begins a new era

From PTI reports, Shubman Gill is increasingly the top contender for the Test captaincy role, with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Jasprit Bumrah has been Rohit Sharma's deputy since 2022 and has even led the team in his absence but his workload concerns may lead to Gill becoming the new Test captain

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill (C)

Dhruv Jurel (wk)

Rishabh Pant (wk - VC)

Sarfaraz Khan

Ravindra Jadeja

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami will be returning after a long injury. Even though he wasn't considered for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after developing a minor swelling, if fully fit, Shami walks into India's Test squad

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Shardul Thakur or Arshdeep Singh? Arshdeep Singh has time and again proved that he can be an asset in swinging conditions and can move the ball in both directions, while Shardul Thakur gives a bowling all-rounder option. Interesting to see, which way will the selectors go...

