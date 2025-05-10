Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma - Stats comparison after 67 Test matches

Rohit Sharma has amassed 4,301 runs to his name after playing 67 Test matches.
Virat Kohli had amassed 5,754 runs to his name after 67 Test matches
Rohit maintained an average of 40.57 runs in 67 Tests
Virat Kohli maintained an average of 54.28 runs after 67 Test matches
Rohit Sharma had hit 12 centuries in 67 Test matches
On the other hand, Virat Kohli had hit 22 centuries to his name in 67 Test matches
Rohit Sharma's highest score in Test matches after 67 matches is 212 runs.
Virat Kohli's highest score after 67 Tests was 243 runs.
Rohit Sharma maintained a strike rate of 57.05 after 67 Tests.
Virat Kohli maintained a strike rate of 58.41 after 67 Tests
