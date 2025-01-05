 Nitish Reddy vs Sam Konstas - Stats comparison after Test debut in BGT

Nitish Reddy vs Sam Konstas - Stats comparison after Test debut in BGT

Nitish Reddy made his Test debut in the first BGT 2024-25 match in Perth

Sam Konstas made his Test debut in the fourth BGT 2024-25 match in Melbourne

Nitish Reddy scored 41 runs in his debut Test innings and hit a century in the fourth Test match in Melbourne

Sam Konstas scored 60 runs in his debut Test innings

Nitish Reddyt scored 298 runs in 9 innings at an average of 37.25 in BGT 2024-25

Sam Konstas scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25 in BGT 2024-25

Nitish Reddy smashed runs at a strike rate of 64.22 and with the help of 30 fours and 8 sixes

Sam Konstas smashed runs at a strike rate of 81.88 and with the help of 13 fours and 2 sixes

