Nitish Reddy vs Sam Konstas - Stats comparison after Test debut in BGT

Nitish Reddy made his Test debut in the first BGT 2024-25 match in Perth
Sam Konstas made his Test debut in the fourth BGT 2024-25 match in Melbourne
Nitish Reddy scored 41 runs in his debut Test innings and hit a century in the fourth Test match in Melbourne
Sam Konstas scored 60 runs in his debut Test innings
Nitish Reddyt scored 298 runs in 9 innings at an average of 37.25 in BGT 2024-25
Sam Konstas scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25 in BGT 2024-25
Nitish Reddy smashed runs at a strike rate of 64.22 and with the help of 30 fours and 8 sixes
Sam Konstas smashed runs at a strike rate of 81.88 and with the help of 13 fours and 2 sixes
